South Korea considering Israeli drone detection system - report

The Sky Spotter system uses sensitive optical sensors which can detect small targets or aircraft using radar countermeasures.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 8, 2023 04:34
South Korean soldiers work on their self-propelled artillery vehicles during a military exercise near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Yangju, South Korea, May 25, 2022 (photo credit: KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS)
South Korean soldiers work on their self-propelled artillery vehicles during a military exercise near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Yangju, South Korea, May 25, 2022
(photo credit: KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS)

South Korea's military is considering buying an Israeli drone detection system after North Korean drones entered the country in December, a defense source told the South Korean Yonhap News Agency on Sunday.

The system, called Sky Spotter, is produced by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and can detect and track drones, kites and other threats that legacy radar systems may not be able to detect.

Sky Spotter uses a network of sensitive optical sensors which can detect small targets or aircraft using radar countermeasures. The system uses AI to separate, classify and identify objects in order to avoid false alarms.

According to Yonhap, the Korean military plans to decide whether to formally request the purchase of the system after a review of its effectiveness in the coming weeks.

Sky Spotter EO NFOV Investigating Sensor (credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS)Sky Spotter EO NFOV Investigating Sensor (credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS)

Five North Korean drones infiltrated South Korea recently

The decision to consider the Israeli system comes after five North Korean drones infiltrated South Korea's airspace two weeks ago. One of the drones even entered a no-fly zone surrounding South Korea's presidential office.

South Korea's military failed to intercept the drones.

The reported interest in the Israeli defense system also comes just weeks after a new free-trade agreement between South Korea and Israel came into force.



