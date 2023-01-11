The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

Robbers pull off multimillion-dollar copper heist in Chilean port

In the largest copper theft incident in years, gangs stole a copper shipment headed for China from a port in the country's central region.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 11, 2023 22:46
Sheets of copper cathode are pictured at BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, in Antofagasta (photo credit: REUTERS)
Sheets of copper cathode are pictured at BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, in Antofagasta
(photo credit: REUTERS)

A group of armed men in Chile stole several shipping containers filled with copper that belonged to state-owned giant Codelco on Wednesday, adding pressure over shipments security in the world's largest copper producer.

The assailants took 13 containers that were destined for China from San Antonio port in central Chile. Citing police sources, local media reported the copper plates were worth an estimated $4.4 million.

Codelco told Reuters in a brief statement that the shipments belonged to the company and were "compromised insurances," but gave no further details.

It is the largest copper theft since a spate of gangster heists in northern Chile forced the government to tighten security on trains carrying copper cathodes.

Cornering the market

Mining companies in Chile have repeatedly complained about the theft of copper by specialized gangs. Authorities blamed the train heists on international crime groups while police said Wednesday's heist could be a local group.

Workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, are seen in front of the open pit, in Antofagasta (credit: REUTERS) Workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, are seen in front of the open pit, in Antofagasta (credit: REUTERS)

"It is a gang that may be working in San Antonio because we have other crimes with similar characteristics," local police captain Gonzalo Garcia told Radio Cooperativa, adding that it was a well-planned heist.

"They cut off the security cameras and once the cameras were cut off, the other part of the gang went in to intimidate the guards and the workers"

Garcia said the thieves then used trucks to remove the containers.

The prosecutor's office and port authorities were not immediately available to comment.



Tags world news south america chile Theft
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
3

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
4

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by