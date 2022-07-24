The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Nazi figurines sold by Chilean newspaper spark outrage

Various figurines of Nazi officers were sold in the news outlet reader's club shop.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 24, 2022 13:10

Updated: JULY 24, 2022 13:12
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944 (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Nazi officer figurines were removed from Chilean newspaper El Mercurio's reader's club online shop following outrage by Jewish community leaders and foreign diplomats on Tuesday.

Various figurines of Nazi officers were sold on the news outlet's online storefront, according to the Comunidad Judía de Chile. This included an SS Untersturmführer.  La Voz De Los Que Sobran reported that a Wermacht infantry officer and a German tank officer were also available for almost 2 US dollars each as part of a World War II collection set.

Responses to Nazi figurines

"We sadly learned of the El Merucio Club campaign promoting the figure of a Nazi SS soldier," said the Israeli embassy in Chile on Wednesday. "It is surprising that a prestigious media outlet defends a regime that caused the greatest humanitarian tragedy of our times."

"We regret that in the 21st century, figures representing SS soldiers are marketed as collector's items and/or exhibits, who, being the spearhead of the Nazi regime, carried out war crimes and crimes against humanity," the German embassy to Chile said in a Tuesday statement. "We cannot remain indifferent to the trivialization of the Nazi dictatorship, its accomplices and its symbols. We invite you to approach this complex historical period from a perspective linked to democratic values, human rights and the testimonial legacy of the victims, in order to promote a true process of reflection that allows us to avoid the mistakes of the past."

Comunidad Judía de Chile described the sale of the figurines as an "unacceptable expression of antisemitism and trivialization of the Holocaust!"

"We regret that in the 21st century, figures representing SS soldiers are marketed as collector's items."

The German Embassy to Chile

Not the first time promoting Nazi content

According to Gerardo Gorodischer, president of Comunidad Judía de Chile, this is not the first time El Mercurio has promoted Nazi content. He told Interferencia that the outlet had previously sold Nazi figurines in 2019. 

“If these things happen three times, it is not by chance,” Gorodischer told Interferencia. He also recalled that in 2021, El Mercurio had published a profile lauding Nazi leader Hermann Göring.

The eulogy was published on the 75th anniversary of Göring's death.

At the time, Comunidad Judía de Chile called the article “an apology for Nazism.”

“We just want to make it very clear: This character, H.  Göring committed crimes against humanity and was one of the pillars of the Nazi regime,” said the German embassy.

The conservative-leaning El Mercurio is considered a Chilean newspaper of record.

JTA contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Nazis germany diaspora jews chile antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

Couple indicted for raping daughter to profit from pregnancy

Illustrative image of an arrest.
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
5

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by