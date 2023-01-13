The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

Fears of migrant deaths rise after bodies found in eastern Poland

One of three bodies has been identified, as a Yemeni doctor, near Poland's boarder with Belarus, leaving two more bodies unidentified.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 13, 2023 17:40

Updated: JANUARY 13, 2023 17:46
Polish soldiers and police watch migrants at the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this photograph released by the Territorial Defence Forces, November 12, 2021. (photo credit: IREK DOROZANSKI/DWOT/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Polish soldiers and police watch migrants at the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this photograph released by the Territorial Defence Forces, November 12, 2021.
(photo credit: IREK DOROZANSKI/DWOT/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Polish officials searched wetlands on the border with Belarus on Friday after three bodies were found in an area where thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa have been trying to enter the European Union.

The death of a Yemeni doctor near the border, where winter temperatures often fall below zero, was confirmed on Jan 7. The identity of the two others - found on Thursday and Friday - has not yet been confirmed, but they were probably migrants, according to Grupa Granica, a coalition of NGOs helping those struggling on the border.

Anna Michalska, a spokesperson of the Border Guard said soldiers on the border had told them others may have died.

"There may be more bodies so we are searching the area. The police, the border guard and the army are involved in the search," she said.

"There may be more bodies so we are searching the area. The police, the border guard and the army are involved in the search,"

Anna Michalska

Migrants have flocked to the border since August 2021, when Belarus, a close Russian ally, opened travel agencies in the Middle East offering a new unofficial route into Europe - a move the EU said was designed to put pressure on it.

Rescue operation of migrants trying to cross the English Channel (credit: REUTERS) Rescue operation of migrants trying to cross the English Channel (credit: REUTERS)

While the travel agencies have since been closed, migrants continue heading to Belarus in the hope of crossing into EU-member Poland, which is also housing more than 1.5 million refugees from Russia's almost year-old invasion of Ukraine.

Warsaw erected a 5.5-meter tall steel barrier equipped with electronic sensors at its border with Belarus to try to stem the flow, but it has not stopped people from coming.

The number of border-crossing attempts

The border guard has recorded 530 attempts to cross from Belarus already this year and Grupa Granica has received 121 calls for help and has given aid to 84 people.

For some, the journey has proved deadly.

Since August 2021, 14 people lost their lives on the Polish side of the border, according to the Border Guard. Grupa Granica estimates the number of deaths to be 33.

"In total, we have received 200 missing persons alerts. Sometimes we find people in guarded detention centers run by the Border Guard, sometimes bodies are found," Aleksandra Loboda, spokeswoman for Grupa Granica, told Reuters.

"In total, we have received 200 missing persons alerts. Sometimes we find people in guarded detention centers run by the Border Guard, sometimes bodies are found,"

Aleksandra Loboda, spokeswoman for Grupa Grancia


Tags poland migrants ukraine refugees migrants in europe Ukraine crisis
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by