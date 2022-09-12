The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Six Syrian refugees found dead in boat reaching Sicily

"They died of thirst, hunger and severe burns. This is unacceptable," UNHCR's representative to Italy, Chiara Cardoletti, wrote on Twitter.

Published: SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 18:16
Syrian refugees protest the Turkish offensive against Syria during a demonstration at the Domiz refugee camp on the outskirts of Dohuk, Iraq October 12, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/ARI JALAL)
ian refugees protest the Turkish offensive against Syria during a demonstration at the Domiz refugee camp on the outskirts of Dohuk, Iraq October 12, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/ARI JALAL)

Six Syrian refugees, including three children, were found dead on a migrant boat that arrived on Monday in the Sicilian port of Pozzallo, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said.

"They died of thirst, hunger and severe burns. This is unacceptable," the UNHCR's representative to Italy, Chiara Cardoletti, wrote on Twitter. "Strengthening rescue at sea is the only way to prevent these tragedies."

The UNHCR said in a statement the dead were among a group of 26 people who had been on the boat for days. It added that two of the dead children were aged 1 or 2, while the other child was 12. The bodies of a mother and grandmother were also recovered.

"They died of thirst, hunger and severe burns. This is unacceptable,"

UNHCR's representative to Italy, Chiara Cardoletti

Yazidi refugees flee for their lives from Islamic State forces near the Syrian border, August 11. (credit: RODI SAID / REUTERS)Yazidi refugees flee for their lives from Islamic State forces near the Syrian border, August 11. (credit: RODI SAID / REUTERS)

Another woman and her daughter were airlifted from the boat to a hospital on the nearby island of Malta on Sunday, the UNHCR said.

Syrian refugees gone missing

The UN agency said more than 1,200 people have died or vanished this year while trying to cross the Mediterranean and reach Europe.



