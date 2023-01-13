The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Lithuania-Latvia gas pipeline hit by explosion, operator says

A gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia was hit by an explosion, no injuries have been reported as of yet.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 13, 2023 20:22
DATE IMPORTED: February 05, 2012 A fire burns on a gas pipeline in the Massaeed area west of the Mediterranean coastal town of al-Arish, North of Sinai, February 5, 2012. (photo credit: REUTERS)
DATE IMPORTED: February 05, 2012 A fire burns on a gas pipeline in the Massaeed area west of the Mediterranean coastal town of al-Arish, North of Sinai, February 5, 2012.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

A gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia was hit by an explosion on Friday, Lithuania gas transmission operator Amber Grid told Reuters.

A video published by Lithuania's public broadcaster LRT showed a fire raging at the blast site in the Panevezys county in northern Lithuania.

The extent of the fire

Flames rose some 50 metres (160 feet) in the air and could be seen at a distance of at least 17 km (11 miles), LRT reported.

"We are investigating the cause of the explosion," the Amber Grid spokesperson said.

Povilas Balciunas, the head of public administration in the nearby town of Pasvalys, told Reuters the flames were still burning at 1750 GMT.

Fire (illustrative) (credit: Negative Space) Fire (illustrative) (credit: Negative Space)

"The firefighters are not fighting the fire at the moment, as currently it's a big torch of gas, and all effort to put it out would be futile, it would just waste water," Balciunas said.

Povilas Balciunas, Head of Public administration 

Police were preparing to evacuate a village near the site, Baltic news agency BNS reported.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported, BNS added.



