The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Lithuanian farmer burns grain for heat, cheaper than burning wood

Since imports of wood products from Russia and its ally Belarus were banned due to sanctions, wood pellets used for heating have soared to 600 euros per ton.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 18, 2022 13:16
Lithuanian farmer Petras Vaitelis inspects his furnace filled with oat grains to heat his house in Azuolaiciai, Lithuania November 14, 2022. (photo credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS)
Lithuanian farmer Petras Vaitelis inspects his furnace filled with oat grains to heat his house in Azuolaiciai, Lithuania November 14, 2022.
(photo credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS)

A farmer in Lithuania is having to burn the oats he grows to feed his sheep and the wheat used to make bread in order to heat his home after the price of wood pellets shot up following the invasion of Ukraine.

"I burn bread for fuel. I was born to grow grain for bread, for food, but the economic crisis is making me do this."

Petras Vaitelis, Lithuanian farmer

Since imports of wood products from Russia and its ally Belarus were banned due to sanctions, the pellets which Petras Vaitelis, 72, used for his heating have soared to 600 euros per ton, more than three times higher than last year.

With the price he could sell grain staying much the same, Vaitelis found it made the most sense to burn it for heat.

"I'm a farmer, so my heart is hurting when I do this," Vaitelis, who previously ran for parliament, told Reuters at his farm in Azuolaiciai, a village in central Lithuania.

Lithuanian farmer Petras Vaitelis prepares oat and wheat grains to heat his house in Azuolaiciai, Lithuania November 14, 2022. (credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS) Lithuanian farmer Petras Vaitelis prepares oat and wheat grains to heat his house in Azuolaiciai, Lithuania November 14, 2022. (credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS)

"I burn bread for fuel. I was born to grow grain for bread, for food, but the economic crisis is making me do this."

Vaitelis found oats to be the best grain for burning in the heating stove, mixed with wood pellets to keep the flame going. He plans to add wheat, which is more calorific, during the coldest winter days.

"I would need to sell 6 tons of oats for 1 ton of wood pellets. So what kind of fool would burn wood pellet and not oats?" he said. The oats were intended for his sheep, so he slaughtered them early, he said.

What brought about the wood shortage?

The shortage of wood and woodchip began early this year when the imports were banned and its impact may last beyond the immediate crisis, due to the time needed to grow it.

Much of the remaining woodchip supply was sold into Western Europe, as the rising gas prices increased demand for alternative fuels, Vaidas Jonutis, head of trading at Baltic biofuel exchange Baltpool, said.

"The shortage is so acute that we are now burning higher quality wood, which last year would be used to make furniture", he said.

"The prices have stabilized by now, and we see wood industry investments which will increase supply. But it would take 2-3 years to take effect, and I don't think woodchip will ever become as cheap as it was before the invasion," Jonutis said.



Tags winter agriculture lithuania Farming Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
3

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
4

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
5

Why do men touch their crotches so much?

Working from bed - a man works from home with a laptop in bed.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by