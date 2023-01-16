The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Six people dead in California home shooting, including six-month old baby

A 17-year-old mother, her baby, and 5 other members of the family have died from the shooting

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 16, 2023 19:52
Six people, including a 17-year-old mother and a six-month-old baby, were killed in a shooting at a home in Goshen, California, on Monday, authorities said, describing the attack as targeted and calling it a "horrific massacre."

Six victims were shot dead at the 6800 Block of Harvest Road, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters on Monday.

Current suspects

Boudreaux added there were at least two suspects who had not been caught.

"We also believe that this is not a random act of violence. We believe that this was a targeted family. We believe that there are gang associations involved in this scene, as well as potential narcotics investigations," Boudreaux said.

We also believe that this is not a random act of violence. We believe that this was a targeted family. We believe that there are gang associations involved in this scene, as well as potential narcotics investigations,"

Boudreaux

The official added that narcotics search warrants were conducted by the sheriff's office at that resident last week.

Authorities responded early morning on Monday after multiple shots were heard and found the victims as they arrived on the scene. Some victims were found in the street while others were found in the house.

One victim was found alive and wounded when authorities arrived on the scene and were later pronounced dead at a hospital, Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux did not immediately share further details.

"I do have more information but I'm not at liberty to discuss at this point," he said. "We have potential information, which will hopefully lead to potential suspects."



