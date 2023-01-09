The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Highland Park shooter made a prank call to a reporter from prison

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Robert Crimo III called a reporter from the New York Post on the last day of 2022.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 9, 2023 02:28
Robert (Bob) E. Crimo III, a person of interest in the mass shooting that took place at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, US is seen in this still image obtained from a social media video. (photo credit: ROBERT CRIMO/VIA REUTERS)
Robert (Bob) E. Crimo III, a person of interest in the mass shooting that took place at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, US is seen in this still image obtained from a social media video.
(photo credit: ROBERT CRIMO/VIA REUTERS)

The suspected Highland Park shooter spent New Years Eve making a prank phone call from behind bars. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Robert Crimo III called a reporter from the New York Post on the last day of 2022.

After the automated greeting signaled the call was from a correctional institution in Lake County, according to the Post Crimo went on to ask the reporter, "Is your refrigerator running?" 

The reporter then replied, "Uh, yeah, why?" 

Crimo responded, "Well, you better go catch it," laughing before hanging up the phone. 

The Post had attempted to schedule an interview with Crimo through the jail’s communication app in December. Although a meeting was never arranged, he did pick up the phone weeks later and called the number on the reporter’s profile. When the reporter picked up the phone on Dec. 31, the inmate was identified by a pre-recorded voice message.

BICYCLES AND a stroller, among other abandoned personal belongings, are removed by FBI agents from the scene of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. (credit: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS) BICYCLES AND a stroller, among other abandoned personal belongings, are removed by FBI agents from the scene of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. (credit: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS)

Survivors of the July 4 massacre aren't laughing. Liz Turnipseed was shot in her pelvis while attending the parade with her husband and 3-year-old daughter. 

“He clearly doesn’t have any respect for life and people in any way shape or form,” Turnipseed told the New York Post

“Whether that’s him making an unbelievable lame prank call to a reporter or committing a mass shooting, I think it just speaks to the terrible person that is,” the 41-year-old who is suing Crimo in federal court, said, noting that she now walks with a cane and suffers panic attacks in crowded public spaces.

Jewish toddler orphaned at Highland Park Fourth of July parade massacre

The deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois, left a Jewish toddler an orphan.

Two-year-old Aiden survived the attack because his father shielded him with his body, local media reported. The toddler was eventually found wandering alone after the attack, and given to his grandparents by police. At least two Jewish community members, including the boy’s mother, were among the seven people who were killed.

The other Jewish victim identified in the July 4 attack was Jacki Sundheim, 63, the bar and bat mitzvah and events coordinator at North Shore Congregation Israel, a Reform synagogue in Glencoe, Illinois. She attended the synagogue and had worked there for decades.

Haley Cohen contributed to this report. 



Tags diaspora chicago shooting
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
3

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
4

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
5

Medvedev threatens US with hypersonic cruise missiles, likens US to Nazis

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attend a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Russia January 15, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by