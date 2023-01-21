The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new US sanctions

Russian companies are starting to complain about sanctions against Russia

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 21, 2023 13:22
Russia's corvette Merkuriy and frigate Admiral Gorshkov are anchored on the Neva River ahead of the upcoming Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 27, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV)
Russia's corvette Merkuriy and frigate Admiral Gorshkov are anchored on the Neva River ahead of the upcoming Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 27, 2022.
The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner published on Saturday a short letter to the White House asking what crime his company was accused of, after Washington announced new sanctions on the group.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that Wagner, which has been supporting Russian forces in their invasion of Ukraine and claiming credit for battlefield advances, would be designated a significant Transnational Criminal Organization.

A letter in English addressed to Kirby and posted on the Telegram channel of Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin's press service read: "Dear Mr Kirby, Could you please clarify what crime was committed by PMC Wagner?"

The crimes committed

Kirby called Wagner "a criminal organization that is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses."

Last month, the White House said Wagner had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022. (credit: Sputnik/Vladimir Gerdo/Pool via REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022. (credit: Sputnik/Vladimir Gerdo/Pool via REUTERS)

North Korea's Foreign Ministry called the report groundless and Prigozhin at the time denied taking such a delivery, calling the report "gossip and speculation."

Washington had already imposed curbs on trade with Wagner in 2017 and again in December in an attempt to restrict its access to weaponry.

The European Union imposed its own sanctions in December 2021 on Wagner, which has been active in Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, Sudan, Mozambique and Mali, as well as Ukraine.

Prigozhin has described Wagner as a fully independent force with its own aircraft, tanks, rockets and artillery.

He is wanted in the United States for interference in US elections, something that he said in November he had done and would continue to do.



Russia ukraine north korea Russia-US War usa
