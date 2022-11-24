Wagner mercenary group head Evgeny Prigozhin gave a sledgehammer covered in fake blood to a European Parliament representative on Thursday morning in response to an initiative to designate the PMC as a terrorist organization, according to a Telegram group connected to the mercenaries.

Earlier in November, a video of a sledgehammer execution of a Russian soldier who defected to the Ukrainian side of the conflict had circulated on social media. Following this, the EU parliament voted to identify the Wagner group as a terrorist organization. Pro-Russian bloggers said it was revenge for his alleged treachery.

Prior to receiving the package, EU parliament voted to declare Russia as a state-sponsor of terrorism.