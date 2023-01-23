The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

US should 'end nuclear negotiations with Iran, never re-enter deal' - Pence

Pence visited Cornerstone Church in Texas for a fireside chat with Pastor John Hagee, founder of Christians United for Israel and talked about Iran's nuclear deal.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: JANUARY 23, 2023 21:17

Updated: JANUARY 23, 2023 21:41
United States Vice President Mike Pence (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
United States Vice President Mike Pence
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)

WASHINGTON - Former vice president Mike Pence said on Sunday that the current administration “should end all negotiations with Iran,” and that the US “should never re-enter the Iran nuclear deal.”

Pence visited Cornerstone Church in Texas for a fireside chat with Pastor John Hagee, the founder of Christians United for Israel. “The Iran nuclear deal would not prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon,” said Pence.

“It would virtually ensure after a set period of time that they would have access to the fissile materials to make a nuclear weapon. And I couldn't be more proud to have been vice president in an administration that isolated Iran as never before,” he added. “We not only got out of the Iran nuclear deal but by unleashing our armed forces, we took down the ISIS caliphate and their leader. We marshaled support from Arab nations across the world, even as we were sending in an ambiguous message of support for Israel.”

“I knew if I ever had the privilege of representing my state in our nation's capital or serving in public life, I was going to stand for Israel.”

Former vice president Mike Pence

“At the time that we made the announcement [we] were moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem, virtually every world leader told President Trump that it would reap the whirlwind; that it would create mayhem in the region,” Pence continued.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence is interviewed by Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, in front of an audience at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, US, October 19, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS) Former US Vice President Mike Pence is interviewed by Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, in front of an audience at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, US, October 19, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

“It was some opposition even within our administration,” he remarked. “But I, alongside the president and a few other key members of our administration, believed otherwise. And when that decision came down, we didn't reap the whirlwind. In the fall of 2020, the President of the United States, joined by two Arab countries, signed the first peace agreement with two Arab nations in 25 years in the Abraham Accord. So what we should do now is to continue to isolate Iran as never before. The United States of America needs to say with one voice, we will never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon. Not now, not ever.”

Speaking about Israel, he said: “I knew if I ever had the privilege of representing my state in our nation's capital or serving in public life, I was going to stand for Israel.”

“I came to understand the practical challenges that Israel faces,” Pence continued. “But more than anything else, as I said, when I spoke before the Knesset shortly after the president of the United States announced that we were moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel - I said that we stand with Israel because her cause is our cause and we stand with Israel because in so many ways, the very existence of Israel, the rebirth of the Jewish state of Israel is evidence that the promises of God are true.”



Tags Iran United States iran nuclear Iran Nuclear Deal Mike Pence Christians United for Israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
3

Archaeologists discover mysterious ancient Egyptian tomb

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

German court seeks to force COVID-19 vaccine on Holocaust survivor

A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center in Valley Stream, New York
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by