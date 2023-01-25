The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

AGPI Holds Exclusive Premiere In New York

The Abraham Global Peace Initiative (AGPI) held an exclusive premiere of its new documentary film hosted by the prestigious Lincoln Square Synagogue in Manhattan.    

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 25, 2023 20:40
Lincoln Square Synagogue (photo credit: PR)
Lincoln Square Synagogue
(photo credit: PR)

To counter the surge of antisemitic incidents in New York City, The Abraham Global Peace Initiative (AGPI) held an exclusive premiere of its new documentary film hosted by the prestigious Lincoln Square Synagogue in Manhattan.  

In New York, police data shows there is an antisemitic incident in the city every 33 hours on average. Incidents have doubled in the last two years to at least 263 attacks, despite the fact New York has the largest concentration of Jewish people outside of Israel. 
"One of the major issues that arose at last night's premiere was the situation on university campuses across America. One parent recounted how after shopping for an antisemitism-free university for her child, she realized there weren't any", recounted AGPI's Founding Chairman and CEO, Avi Benlolo.  The film provides valuable insight about the situation on campuses.  It further undermines the myths and slander campaigns against the Jewish State by arming the audience with the truth about Israel. 
The Future of Israel and its Defenders shatters antisemitic tropes and shows a new emerging face of Israel; one that is proud and feeling normalized amongst its Middle East neighbours and in the world community.  Israelis are no longer feeling on an island onto themselves.  Despite the defamation campaigns and rising global antisemitism, Israelis are feeling stronger than ever, particularly following the signing of The Abraham Accords. 
Recently, AGPI launched the film as part of its platform to counter antisemitism on social media. "If there is one takeaway from the Kanye West (YE) episode, it's that we must double down our impact on social media. For this reason, AGPI is producing films and clips on social media as a counter measure, and to educate and advocate" Benlolo added.
Additional screenings celebrating Israel's 75th anniversary are being planned throughout North America and Europe, including a major screening on the Jerusalem Post website (date coming soon).

For information about the film and to book your own community screening please visit www.celebrateisrael.org



Tags synagogue new york jews antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
5

NATO's Baltic States, Russia remove ambassadors as diplomatic relations downgraded

NATO and Russian flags are seen through broken glass this illustration taken April 13, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by