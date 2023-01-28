Biden: 'This was an attack against the civilized world'

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden spoke on Friday night with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “to discuss the horrific terror attack tonight in Jerusalem, which claimed at least seven innocent Israeli lives.”

According to a readout provided by White House, President Biden “made clear that this was an attack against the civilized world.”

“He offered all appropriate means of support to the Government and People of Israel over the coming days,” said the White House. “The President stressed the iron-clad US commitment to Israel’s security, and agreed that his team would remain in constant touch with their Israeli counterparts.”

Earlier on Friday White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a condemnation as well. "We strongly condemn the heinous terror attack that took place this evening at a synagogue in Jerusalem, and are shocked and saddened by the loss of life, including the killing of at least eight innocent victims," she said in a statement. "The attack tragically occurred on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, when the memory of those lost in the Holocaust is commemorated around the world."

"The United States will extend our full support to the Government and people of Israel. Accordingly, the President has directed his national security team to engage immediately with Israeli counterparts to offer all appropriate support in assisting the wounded and bringing the perpetrators of this horrible crime to justice," Jean-Pierre said.

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Condemnation from US officials

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the United States "condemns in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack that occurred today outside of a synagogue in Jerusalem."

"We mourn those killed in the attack, and our thoughts are with the injured, including children," said Blinken. "The notion of people being targeted as they leave a house of worship is abhorrent. It is particularly tragic that this attack occurred on International Holocaust Remembrance Day."

"On behalf of the United States, I express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish those injured a full recovery," said the Secretary of State. "We are in close contact with our Israeli partners and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Israel’s security."

At least seven people were killed and another three injured in a terror attack at a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of Jerusalem on Friday evening.

The terrorist was identified as Alkam Khairi from east Jerusalem. The 21-year-old opened fire at people leaving the Ateret Avraham synagogue after Friday night prayers.

After entering and attacking the people in the synagogue, the shooter reportedly started chasing after people who were trying to escape.

He then attempted to flee the scene by car and fired in the direction of Israel Police officers. The officers fired back and killed him.