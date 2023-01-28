The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings

This warning has come after protestors in Sweden burnt copies of the Koran

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 28, 2023 23:37
Protesters demonstrate outside the Consulate General of Sweden after Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, who has Swedish citizenship, burned a copy of the Koran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 22, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)
(photo credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)

Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks.

In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United States and European countries "act calmly in the face of possible xenophobic and racist harassment and attacks" and to "stay away from areas where demonstrations may intensify."

Recent increases in "anti-Islam and racist acts" reflect the dangerous dimensions of religious intolerance and hatred in Europe, the ministry said.

Wider context

Several embassies in Ankara including those of the United States, Germany, France and Italy on Friday released security alerts for their citizens in Turkey that flagged "possible retaliatory attacks by terrorists against places of worship."

This followed recent Koran-burning incidents in Europe. Sweden's foreign ministry also advised its citizens in Turkey on Saturday to avoid crowds and demonstrations.

Islamophobic bus ad (370) (credit: Unknown )Islamophobic bus ad (370) (credit: Unknown )

A far-right, anti-immigrant politician burned a Koran last week near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm during a protest, heightening tensions between Turkey and Sweden. Similar Koran-burning acts in the Netherlands and Denmark also drew strong condemnation from Ankara.



Tags Terrorism Turkey hate crime Islamophobia attacks on Muslims
