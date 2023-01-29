The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Ukraine renews push for F-16s, warplanes after getting tanks from allies

Ukraine has in the past made public diplomacy pushes on the supply of Western warplanes to its air force, often focusing on American-made F-16 Falcons.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 29, 2023 15:07
US-made F-16 fighter jets in action. (photo credit: REUTERS)
US-made F-16 fighter jets in action.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The Ukrainian government renewed calls for arming its military with Western warplanes on Saturday, amid reports that the Pentagon was considering providing aircraft to Ukraine only days after NATO allies had approved the transfer of tanks.

The Ukrainian military called for F-16s on Friday, explaining on Saturday that with Russian-made Su-27s it could fight the Kremlin, "but with F-16 we can win."

On Saturday, Politico reported that the idea was gaining traction in the US Defense Department, citing three people familiar with the discussions.

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrij Melnyk thanked allies for supplying tanks, but said on Tuesday "let‘s establish a powerful fighter jet coalition for Ukraine with F-16 & F-35, Eurofighter & Tornado, Rafale & Gripen jets & everything you can deliver to save Ukraine."

Melnyk had called for Germany to donate Tornado warplanes that were set to be decommissioned. On Sunday he also called for Germany to send the 32-year-old decommissioned frigate Lübeck as well as a Type 212A submarine to dispute Russian naval superiority in the Black Sea.

An Israeli F16 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise hosted by Israel and dubbed ''Blue Flag 2017'' at Ovda military air base in southern Israel November 8, 2017. Picture taken November 8, 2017. (REUTERS/Amir Cohen) (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)An Israeli F16 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise hosted by Israel and dubbed ''Blue Flag 2017'' at Ovda military air base in southern Israel November 8, 2017. Picture taken November 8, 2017. (REUTERS/Amir Cohen) (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected the calls for fighter jets, according to TASS.

Ukraine's push for Western fighter jets

Western officials have expressed concern that providing such weapons would be confrontational with Russia. Proposals to supply Soviet-made aircraft from neighboring east European countries in exchange for newer craft from the US have been shot down.

The US has facilitated the refurbishing of older MiG series fighters in Ukraine, as well as the transfer of spare parts to repair damaged fighters.

Ukraine is also seeking long-range surface-to-surface missiles to strike supply and logistics objects within Russian territory. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the missiles were needed to hit Russian missile launchers that were striking Ukrainian cities.

"We will do everything we can to ensure that partners open up this vital supply – supply, in particular, of ATACMS and other similar weapons."

Volodymyr Zelensky

"We will do everything we can to ensure that partners open up this vital supply – supply, in particular, of ATACMS and other similar weapons," said Zelensky.



