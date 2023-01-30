The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Britain's Boris Johnson says Putin threatened him with missile strike

Relations between Moscow and London had sunk to their lowest level in decades even before Russia invaded Ukraine.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 30, 2023 10:09
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement at Downing Street in London, Britain. (photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement at Downing Street in London, Britain.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike during a phone call in the run-up to the invasion of Ukraine.

Johnson, speaking to the BBC for a documentary, said the Russian leader had asked him about the prospects of Ukraine joining NATO, to which he had responded it would not be "for the foreseeable future."

"He threatened me at one point, and he said, 'Boris, I don't want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute' or something like that. Jolly," Johnson said, recalling the "very long" and "most extraordinary" call in February 2022 which followed a visit by the then-prime minister to Kyiv.

"He threatened me at one point, and he said, 'Boris, I don't want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute' or something like that. Jolly."

Boris Johnson

"But I think from the very relaxed tone that he was taking, the sort of air of detachment that he seemed to have, he was just playing along with my attempts to get him to negotiate."

Moscow and London

Relations between Moscow and London had sunk to their lowest level in decades even before Russia invaded Ukraine, on the back of the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the British city of Salisbury in 2018.

UKRAINE’S PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky and then-British prime minister Boris Johnson meet in Kyiv, last month. (credit: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS) UKRAINE’S PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky and then-British prime minister Boris Johnson meet in Kyiv, last month. (credit: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS)

Johnson, who stepped down in September in the wake of a series of scandals, sought to position London as Kyiv's top ally in the West. While in office he visited Kyiv several times and called Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky frequently.

 



