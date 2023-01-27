The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Zelensky marks Holocaust Remembrance Day at Babyn Yar

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 27, 2023 11:48

Updated: JANUARY 27, 2023 11:53

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Babyn Yar memorial near Kyiv along with Ukrainian Chief Rabbi Moshe Azman on Friday.

Senior government officials, ambassadors, MPs and Rabbi Steven Burg, CEO of Aish HaTorah, were also present at the ceremony.

In a video address before the ceremony, Zelensky stated "We know and remember that indifference kills along with hatred. Indifference and hatred are always capable of creating evil together only. That is why it is so important that everyone who values life should show determination when it comes to saving those whom hatred seeks to destroy."

New US ambassador to visit Russian foreign ministry next week - RIA
By REUTERS
01/27/2023 11:20 AM
CIA director Bill Burns visited Israel recently - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2023 09:38 AM
Man attacks 6 nursing staff members at Soroka Medical Center
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2023 09:25 AM
Holocaust will never happen again, Netanyahu vows on remembrance day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2023 09:15 AM
Elvis Presley's address book, other items up for auction
By REUTERS
01/27/2023 12:50 AM
Arabs, Right-wing activists clash at Nablus Gate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2023 11:12 PM
Merav Michaeli submits bill prohibiting gov't vehicle use on Shabbat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2023 07:54 PM
National Archives: former US presidents, VPs check for classified docs
By REUTERS
01/26/2023 07:32 PM
US designates Russian firm Wagner Group as criminal organization
By REUTERS
01/26/2023 05:28 PM
Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel, West Bank Jan 29-31 -State Dept
By REUTERS
01/26/2023 04:15 PM
Lebanese money exchanger Moukalled denies Hezbollah ties after sanctions
By REUTERS
01/26/2023 04:14 PM
Russia won't change status of 'special military operation' in Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2023 02:13 PM
German arrested for allegedly passing on intelligence to Russia
By REUTERS
01/26/2023 11:04 AM
Eight dead after cargo ship capsizes off coast of Japan
By REUTERS
01/26/2023 10:40 AM
Environmental activists to protest judicial reforms at PM's house
By MICHAEL STARR
01/26/2023 09:25 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by