Zelensky marks Holocaust Remembrance Day at Babyn Yar

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Babyn Yar memorial near Kyiv along with Ukrainian Chief Rabbi Moshe Azman on Friday.

Senior government officials, ambassadors, MPs and Rabbi Steven Burg, CEO of Aish HaTorah, were also present at the ceremony.

In a video address before the ceremony, Zelensky stated "We know and remember that indifference kills along with hatred. Indifference and hatred are always capable of creating evil together only. That is why it is so important that everyone who values life should show determination when it comes to saving those whom hatred seeks to destroy."