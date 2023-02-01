In an emotional and powerful way, an Israeli-German journalist on German TV ended a broadcast that discussed the Holocaust and Adolf Hitler with the words Am Israel Chai, the people of Israel are alive.

Journalist Antonia Yamin

Journalist Antonia Yamin, a daughter of a German woman and an Israeli father who works as a correspondent and commentator for the Bild German television station, was an anchor of a special broadcast that commemorated 90 years since Nazi leader Adolf Hitler came to power.

The broadcast focused also on antisemitism today and among the guests in the studio was Felix Klein, who is the Federal Government Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany and the Fight against Antisemitism.

"Thank you for being with me here in the studio," Yamin said to the camera while wearing a Star of David necklace. "Let's learn from history. We will never forget [the Holocaust," Yamin said dramatically.

"90 years sounds like a long time but even today Jews in Germany feel insecure; even today, right-wing forces are getting stronger. It may be 90 years after Hitler came to power, but Am Israel Chai [the people of Israel are alive]," she said and added "Shalom and goodbye."

Israeli-German journalist on German TV (credit:Bild).

Yamin served as Israel's Channel 11 European correspondent for the past few years, living with her husband and daughter in Berlin, Germany. She recently joined the Bild and covers a variety of topics with an emphasis on Israel, Holocaust issues and the Jewish community.

In 2017, Yamin held a rare interview with Hitler's maid after she kept her secret for 70 years. In 2018, Yamin penetrated into the heart of a neo-Nazi group in East Germany and filmed a Nazi Rock festival. She also interviewed former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz twice, as well as former German chancellor Angela Merkel on the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Yamin converted to Judaism during her service in the IDF, since her mother doesn't come from a Jewish background.