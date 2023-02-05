The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

Colorado State apologizes for 'Russia' chant at Ukrainian player

Utah State guard Max Shulga's family still resides in Ukraine's capital nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2023 18:59
Man holding a basketball (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Man holding a basketball
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Colorado State issued an apology after some fans chanted "Russia" at Utah State guard Max Shulga, who is from Ukraine, during their game on Saturday.

Chants came from what the school called "a small group of individuals" in the Rams student section at Moby Arena and could be heard on a CBS television broadcast as Shulga went to the free-throw line late in the second half of the Aggies' 88-79 win in Fort Collins, Colo.

"On behalf of Colorado State, we apologize to the student-athlete and Utah State," Colorado State said in a series of tweets. "This is a violation of our steadfast belief in the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy and University Principles of Community.

"Every participant, student, and fan should feel welcomed in our venues, and for something like this to have occurred is unacceptable at Colorado State."

Basketball (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)Basketball (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

Rams coach Niko Medved also took to Twitter to apologize.

"I have so much respect for (Utah State) and Max Shulga. We have amazing fans and students but this is not acceptable! My sincere apologies," he wrote.

Shulga made three of four attempts from the free throw line in the final 41 seconds to help the Aggies seal the win. He finished with nine points, six assists and three rebounds.

Shulga's family still resides in Kyiv nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine.



Tags Russia basketball Colorado Ukraine-Russia War Utah
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by