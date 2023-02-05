Colorado State apologizes for 'Russia' chant at Ukrainian player

Colorado State issued an apology after some fans chanted "Russia" at Utah State guard Max Shulga, who is from Ukraine, during their game on Saturday.

Chants came from what the school called "a small group of individuals" in the Rams student section at Moby Arena and could be heard on a CBS television broadcast as Shulga went to the free-throw line late in the second half of the Aggies' 88-79 win in Fort Collins, Colo.

"On behalf of Colorado State, we apologize to the student-athlete and Utah State," Colorado State said in a series of tweets. "This is a violation of our steadfast belief in the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy and University Principles of Community.

Following tonight’s basketball game, we became aware that a small group of individuals in our student section chanted "Russia" at a student-athlete from Utah State, who is from the Ukraine. — Colorado State Rams (@CSURams) February 5, 2023

"Every participant, student, and fan should feel welcomed in our venues, and for something like this to have occurred is unacceptable at Colorado State."

Basketball (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

Rams coach Niko Medved also took to Twitter to apologize.

"I have so much respect for (Utah State) and Max Shulga. We have amazing fans and students but this is not acceptable! My sincere apologies," he wrote.

I have so much respect for @USUBasketball and Max Shulga. We have amazing fans and students but this is not acceptable! My sincere apologies. https://t.co/PGPdGmVE7T — Niko Medved (@coachNikoMedved) February 5, 2023

Shulga made three of four attempts from the free throw line in the final 41 seconds to help the Aggies seal the win. He finished with nine points, six assists and three rebounds.

Shulga's family still resides in Kyiv nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine.