The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Russia invaded Ukraine - what will Israel do? - editorial

Israel has to play what several commentators have called “a balancing act” when it comes to Ukraine.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 20:36
Ukrainian tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol (photo credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria)
Ukrainian tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol
(photo credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Russia launched a predawn attack yesterday on Ukraine on the orders of its president, Vladimir Putin, amid warnings from world leaders that it could trigger the biggest war in Europe since 1945.

A day before Russia’s invasion, Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued an official statement pointedly backing Ukraine’s sovereignty without mentioning Russia. “Israel hopes for a diplomatic solution that will lead to calm, and is willing to help if asked,” the statement said; that Jerusalem “supports the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of Ukraine;” and voicing concern for Israeli citizens and the Jewish community in the affected regions.

Israel has to play what several commentators have called “a balancing act” when it comes to Ukraine. On the one hand, it should support Ukraine’s right to independence as well as the position of the United States and its European allies who have slapped sanctions on Moscow. But at the same time, it cannot alienate Putin’s Russia with which it maintains strong diplomatic and economic ties, and which also has a sizable Jewish community.

As The Jerusalem Post’s diplomatic correspondent Lahav Harkov reported, Ukraine views Israel as a neutral party that has good relations with both Kyiv and Moscow, and would be interested in Jerusalem playing the role of mediator in the conflict. Thus far, perhaps wisely, this is an idea that has been rebuffed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. As a senior diplomatic source told Harkov, “The Russians don’t want [mediation], and no one needs us.”

Israel is certainly not a part of the Russia-Ukraine War, and its main concern should be for the 8,000 Israelis who remain in Ukraine – despite repeated calls from the Foreign Ministry urging them to leave – and the estimated 200,000 Ukrainians eligible to make aliyah under the Law of Return.

Israeli embassy moves from Kyiv to Lviv amid Russia-Ukraine tensions. (credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY) Israeli embassy moves from Kyiv to Lviv amid Russia-Ukraine tensions. (credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, confirmed that the Israeli Embassy has moved from the capital, Kyiv, to Lviv, which is closer to the border with Poland, and he urged Israelis remaining in Ukraine to make their way to land border crossings on the western borders of the country.

Rabbi Mendel Moskovitz, Chabad’s emissary who lives in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, said they are placing sandbags at synagogues so that the Jewish community has a place to shelter.

In an impassioned video appeal to the Russian people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that this could be “the start of a big war on the European continent. You are being told this is a plan to free the people of Ukraine. But the Ukrainian people are free.”

His call for peace stood in sharp contrast with Putin’s Monday speech, which delved into Russian history to undermine the notion of Ukraine as an independent nation.

In calling on Ukrainian forces to lay down their weapons and warning other countries against interfering, Putin said he was acting to prevent a genocide against Russian-speakers, and for aiming for the “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.”

In response, Zelensky said, “You are told that we are Nazis. How could a people that lost more than eight million people in the fight against Nazism support Nazism? How could I be a Nazi? Tell my grandfather, who went through the whole war (World War II) in the infantry of the Soviet Army and died as a colonel in independent Ukraine.”

Putin, who has been a supporter of Israel and the Jewish people, is a master strategist. But he has played a double game, also acting as a key ally to Syria and Iran. In addition to supplying Tehran with arms, Russia also built its first nuclear reactor at Bushehr.

Israel needs to pay heed to its strongest ally, whose president, Joe Biden, strongly condemned Russia’s “unprovoked and unjustified attack. Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way.”

While focusing on the safety of Israelis and the Jewish community in Ukraine, Israel should take a moral stand against the war. That is what is needed right now.



Tags Russia ukraine Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

The most important takeaways from Putin’s Ukraine speech - analysis

Russian President Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya All-Russian Public Organization in Moscow
5

COVID-19: All tourists allowed into Israel from March 1

RETURNING ISRAELIS at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. Why were foreign travelers banned?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by