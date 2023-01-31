The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Colorado bear takes 400 selfies with wildlife camera in one night

A black bear has amused experts with 400 selfies, using a motion-detection camera.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 31, 2023 17:53
Bear 480, Otis, after several months of packing on the pounds. (photo credit: Courtesy L. Law via Katmai National Park and Preserve)
Bear 480, Otis, after several months of packing on the pounds.
(photo credit: Courtesy L. Law via Katmai National Park and Preserve)

A bear in Colorado has amused wildlife experts with 580 captured photos, 400 of them being selfie-style pictures. 

The photos, taken on a wildlife camera, are used to monitor Boulder open spaces and parks.

Bolder Open Space and Parks (OSMP) has 9 cameras across 46,000 acres. The cameras are triggered by motion detection and aid the collection of data which is used for habitat protection.

“Sometimes we put cameras in locations where we think we’ll encounter enigmatic fauna like American beavers or black bears,” said Christian Nunes, a wildlife ecologist with OSMP. “We are fortunate to live in an area with a rich diversity of wildlife species, and these cameras help us to learn what animals are really out there, and what they are up to over the course of a day, a week, or even years.”

Bears in Colorado 

Colorado is home to an estimated 17,000 to 20,000 American black bears. This species can be found in forty states.

Bear 32, Chunk, at his chunkiest. (credit: Courtesy L. Law via Katmai National Park and Preserve) Bear 32, Chunk, at his chunkiest. (credit: Courtesy L. Law via Katmai National Park and Preserve)

Black bears are thought to be the largest mammals living in Colorado, with male black bears weighing up to 600 pounds and females up to 200 pounds.

According to Colorado Encyclopaedia, black bears do not have a particularly aggressive nature. However, in 2019 there were three bear attacks near Aspen. The last fatal attack was in 2009.

Bear hunting, with a license, is permitted in colorado depending on the season.



Tags United States nature animals Colorado Nature and Parks Authority
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

Drone attack on Iranian ammunition plant: What do we know so far?

Armoured personnel carriers take part in a military exercise in Isfahan, Iran, in this handout image obtained on September 8, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by