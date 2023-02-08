The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russia sanctions 77 Americans in tit-for-tat move

The sanctions are thought to be retaliation for the West's support of Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 8, 2023 18:46

Updated: FEBRUARY 8, 2023 18:47
RUSSIAN PRIME MINISTER Vladimir Putin dines at Cheval Blanc outside Moscow. (photo credit: Misha Japaridze/Reuters)
RUSSIAN PRIME MINISTER Vladimir Putin dines at Cheval Blanc outside Moscow.
(photo credit: Misha Japaridze/Reuters)

Russia hit dozens of US politicians and officials with sanctions on Wednesday in what it said was a retaliatory move for Washington's support for Kyiv and a response to the West's own unprecedented package of sanctions against Moscow.

Sanctions

Russia's foreign ministry said it was permanently barring some 77 US citizens from entering Russia, as it attacked Washington's "hostile actions."

The list is made up of 33 governors of US states and a host of other mid-ranking state and federal officials.

The United States and its allies, including Britain and the European Union, have added hundreds of members of Russia's political and business elites to their own sanctions lists since Moscow invaded Ukraine last February.

The West's measures have frozen any assets of those named that are located in their jurisdictions and banned those people from entering their countries.



