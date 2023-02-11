The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Two Israelis rescued from a forest fire in Laos - report

The Laotian rescue forces were coordinating with the Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry throughout the rescue, the report said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 11, 2023 01:28
A view of the Mekong river bordering Thailand and Laos is seen from the Thai side in Nong Khai, Thailand, October 29, 2019. Picture taken October 29, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN)
A view of the Mekong river bordering Thailand and Laos is seen from the Thai side in Nong Khai, Thailand, October 29, 2019. Picture taken October 29, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN)

Two Israelis were rescued from a forest fire in Laos on Thursday, Mako reported the following day.

Several rescue agencies worked to save the Israelis in a joint mission, according to the report. A helicopter and ground teams were dispatched to save the two individuals, whose phones reportedly run out of power, which made the rescue efforts difficult.

Both Israelis were transferred to a local hospital and received medical treatment. The families of the two Israelis were notified of the incident. The two were reportedly in good health at the time of their rescue.

Coordination with the Foreign Affairs Ministry

The fire reportedly broke out in the town of Muang Ngoy in the northern area of the country.

THE FOREIGN Ministry compound in Jerusalem: Vast legal teams must be assembled to challenge the apartheid accusation on judicial fora across the globe, says the writer. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) THE FOREIGN Ministry compound in Jerusalem: Vast legal teams must be assembled to challenge the apartheid accusation on judicial fora across the globe, says the writer. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Due to the Israelis not being able to use their phones, teams that worked in the area of the rescue had to shout to properly communicate and locate the Israelis.

Last October, a 24-year-old Israeli drowned during a post-military trip in Laos.



Tags vacation fire abroad forest
