The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

24-year-old Israeli drowns during post-military trip in Laos

The Israeli consulates in Hanoi and Bangkok, as well as the Foreign Affairs Ministry, are in contact with his family and are helping to transport his body to Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 16, 2022 11:02
A view of the Mekong river bordering Thailand and Laos is seen from the Thai side in Nong Khai, Thailand, October 29, 2019. Picture taken October 29, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN)
A view of the Mekong river bordering Thailand and Laos is seen from the Thai side in Nong Khai, Thailand, October 29, 2019. Picture taken October 29, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN)

A 24-year-old Israeli drowned during a post-military trip to Laos in East Asia on Sunday, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Sunday.

The victim's friends who accompanied him on the trip informed his family about the incident.

The Israeli consulates in Hanoi and Bangkok, as well as the Foreign Affairs Ministry, are in contact with his family and are helping to transport his coffin to Israel.

Israelis in tragic accidents abroad

In July, a 22-year-old Israeli who was lactose intolerant died after being exposed to dairy in Colombia at a restaurant in Bogota. 

One month later, a 19-year-old from Israel died while hiking on Mount Rinjani in Indonesia.

This panorama of Mount Rinjani and its summit, crater, and ash cone, was taken from an altitude of about 2,600 meters. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) This panorama of Mount Rinjani and its summit, crater, and ash cone, was taken from an altitude of about 2,600 meters. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Last month, two Israelis were killed in a fatal car crash in Batumi, Georgia where the Israelis who were on board a bus crashed into a truck. Seventeen others were injured in the crash.

This is a developing story.



Tags Foreign Ministry trip Thailand drowning
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
4

Violence erupts in Jerusalem in most violent night in capital in years

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli border police officers in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 12, 2022.
5

Candace Owens defends Kanye West, says tweet about Jews wasn't antisemitic

Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by