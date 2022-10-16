24-year-old Israeli drowns during post-military trip in Laos

A 24-year-old Israeli drowned during a post-military trip to Laos in East Asia on Sunday, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Sunday.

The victim's friends who accompanied him on the trip informed his family about the incident.

The Israeli consulates in Hanoi and Bangkok, as well as the Foreign Affairs Ministry, are in contact with his family and are helping to transport his coffin to Israel.

Israelis in tragic accidents abroad

In July, a 22-year-old Israeli who was lactose intolerant died after being exposed to dairy in Colombia at a restaurant in Bogota.

One month later, a 19-year-old from Israel died while hiking on Mount Rinjani in Indonesia.

This panorama of Mount Rinjani and its summit, crater, and ash cone, was taken from an altitude of about 2,600 meters. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Last month, two Israelis were killed in a fatal car crash in Batumi, Georgia where the Israelis who were on board a bus crashed into a truck. Seventeen others were injured in the crash.

This is a developing story.