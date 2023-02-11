The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Cybersecurity expert says Russia had ongoing cyberwar with Ukraine years before invasion

Andrew Jenkinson claims in his new book that security faults were made public knowledge years ago but few attempts were made to rectify them.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 11, 2023 05:33

Updated: FEBRUARY 11, 2023 05:34
A rescuer works at the site where an apartment building was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine January 30, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/YEVHEN TITOV)
A rescuer works at the site where an apartment building was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine January 30, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YEVHEN TITOV)

Andrew Jenkinson, a cybersecurity expert and Fellow of the CyberTheory Institute, stated earlier this month that Russia has been engaged in an ongoing cyberwar with Ukraine years before the former began its invasion nearly a year ago.

Jenkinson made these claims in his new book Digital Blood on their Hands: The Ukraine Cyberwar Attacks, where he also performs an in-depth examination of the cyberwar up to the invasion that began last year. Jenkinson was also named one of the world's leading 30 Cyber Security Experts by The European Institute of Risk.

He states that this is the first cyberwar by one country against another in his book, where he also states that it addresses the issues that the digital world has created.

“Malware attacks caused untold damage to the Ukrainian population and government previously, which allowed Russia to fine-tune cyberattacks for further, more global events,” Jenkinson said. He also noted that Russia launched a large-scale cyber offensive against 70 Ukrainian government websites.

“Malware attacks caused untold damage to the Ukrainian population and government previously, which allowed Russia to fine-tune cyberattacks for further, more global events.”

Andrew Jenkinson

He also claims in his new book that security faults were made public knowledge years ago but few attempts were made to rectify them.

Ukrainian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian positions on a frontline near the town of Marinka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 7, 2023. (credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS) Ukrainian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian positions on a frontline near the town of Marinka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 7, 2023. (credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS)

His book talks about Israel

Jenkinson also mentions in his book, regarding examples of cyber attacks between nations, that Israeli officials met with the Bush administration to form a campaign known as “Olympic Games,” better known as Stuxnet, which targets data acquisition systems and caused damage to the Iran nuclear program.

Neither the Israeli nor the US government have claimed involvement in Stuxnet, according to his book.



Tags Israel Iran Nuclear Deal cyber security Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
2

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 23,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by