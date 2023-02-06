The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Iran willing to risk worse US sanctions over Russian drone factory

Iran's arming of Russia crossed a red line and Tehran appears to believe it cannot go back - instead it's increasing its cooperation with Moscow.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2023 00:40
A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022. (photo credit: Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)
A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
(photo credit: Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

A day after the US announced sanctions on eight Iranian individuals involved in Iran’s drone manufacturing, US media has reported that Russia is moving forward with a plan to establish a factory to manufacture some 6,000 Iranian drones every year. The report was in the Wall Street Journal and came after the US State Department reported the sanctions.  

Russia and Iran are seeking to establish a factory in Iran that could make 6,000 of the Iranian drones that Russia has already been using with deadly effect against Ukraine. These are assumed to be the Shahed style kamikaze drones that Russia has used over the past year.

Iran has angered the West

The use of these drones has angered the West. Drone components have been discovered in Ukraine that can be traced back to the West, showing how Iran’s IRGC and other nefarious Iranian entities acquire Western technology for use in weapons. They acquire this under dual use trade, where they pretend it is not for weapons, but in fact it ends up in drones. 

Iran’s decision to export drones to Russia has become a major issue in the West. Now Iran appears play a key role in the war against Ukraine. This has shifted perceptions of Iran from a regional threat in the Middle East, where its drones targeted Israel and Saudi Arabia and other countries, to a an Iran that is actively targeting Europe. The recent reports are according to the Wall Street Journal and it has cited officials in the West in its reports. The recent report links to warnings in the US that Moscow could move ahead with these plans.  

At the same time the United States said it “is designating eight Iranian individuals in leadership roles at Paravar Pars, an Iranian firm that produces unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force. Iranian UAVs are being transferred to Russia for use in its brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine,” the US State Department said. 

The Iranian Shahed 129 drone (credit: MILITARYEDGE.ORG)The Iranian Shahed 129 drone (credit: MILITARYEDGE.ORG)

The report further says “Russia is using Iran-produced UAVs in attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. The Iranian regime’s military support for Russia helps fuel Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and has also resulted in violations of UN Security Council resolution 2231, which prohibits Iran’s provision of military UAVs to Russia without advance, case-by-case approval of the UN Security Council.” 

Iran lost any favour it had

Iran is increasingly under scrutiny for its role in arming Russia. This has been a big gamechanger in western perceptions of Iran. Iran is now unable to sell itself as a country that is “moderate” or that can be counted on to do some kind of “deal” with the West. Today the regime in Iran, having aided Russia in its war in Ukraine, is rapidly losing any friends in the West, or even commentators who might excuse its activity.

This is a big shift from a decade ago when Iran was able to pose as a country that had “moderates” and that was working toward an Iran deal with the West. In those days it used to claim that Israel was the problem, and if only the West came to an agreement, then Iran would be a rational normal player in international relations.  

These days the Iranian regime, now apparently seeking to work with Russia on a drone manufacturing facility, is quickly losing out on any positive feelings it had in the West, or even any ability to threaten the West, because it is now seen as entirely part of the Russian camp and one of the few countries actively engaging in Russia’s campaign against innocent Ukrainians. For years Iran used its drones to terrorize the Middle East, launching them against Israel, arming Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis in Yemen.

Today its arming of Russia has crossed a red line and Tehran appears to believe it cannot go back. Instead the reports indicate it is going forward and increasing its work with Moscow. The new US sanctions and the WSJ reports indicate how Iran is moving forward, a year after Moscow began its war against Ukraine. 

Whether the Iranian drones will have an impact is unclear. Western countries are increasing their air defense for Ukraine and Iran’s drones are not particularly sophisticated. They are built more to terrorize than to win wars. It’s unclear if Moscow’s support for Iran or any factories in Russia could increase the range and capabilities of Iran’s drones. If Moscow can increase the range and capabilities then it's plausible Iran could learn from this experience and use them against countries in the Middle East, a potential blowback from the war against Ukraine.



