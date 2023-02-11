Pro-Palestinian activists attack Israeli ambassador in Spain

Israeli Ambassador to Spain Rodica Radian-Gordon was attacked by several dozen pro-Palestinian activists during a lecture at a university in Madrid on Wednesday.

In a video that circulated on social media in Spain, the ambassador is seen being evacuated to a secure room by Israeli and local security guards while dozens of activists swarm around them. One of the security guards is seen to have pulled out his weapon and is pointing it in the direction of the protesters.

The lecture resumed shortly after

A source in the Foreign Ministry stressed that this was a very violent and serious incident. According to the source, after the local police sent forces to the scene and evacuated the protesters, the ambassador's lecture resumed.

The source further stated that the same evening, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen called the ambassador in Madrid to strengthen her stance against the extreme anti-Israel protesters and praised the fact that she returned and continued the lecture and the event, despite the attempt to prevent it with violence.

"We are appalled by the violence of the anti-Israel demonstrators, which was directed against the Israeli ambassador at the conference at Complutense University to mark 30 years of the Oslo peace process," said the Israeli Embassy in Madrid in a statement. "We thank the dean for her determined and courageous leadership of open and balanced academic discourse. We do not comment on issues related to the security of the embassy."