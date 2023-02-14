Britain to mark Ukraine war anniversary with moment of silence

Britain said on Tuesday it would mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a national moment of silence, in an expression of solidarity with Kyiv that follows President Volodymyr Zelenksiy's visit to London earlier this month.

The government said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would lead a one-minute silence at 1100 GMT on Feb. 24 and it was encouraging individuals and organizations across Britain to participate.

The date marks the start of what Russia has called a "special military operation" in Ukraine, an ongoing conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions of Ukrainians.

"As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s barbaric and deplorable invasion of Ukraine, as a nation we pay tribute to the incredible bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people," Sunak said in a statement.

"Russia’s unjustifiable attack brought war and destruction to our continent once again, and it has forced millions from their homes and devastated families across Ukraine and Russia."

New leader of Britain's Conservative Party Rishi Sunak waves outside the party's headquarters in London, Britain, October 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)

The minute of silence will come just over two weeks after Zelensky made a surprise visit to London, giving an address to parliament and urging Britain and other allies to provide combat aircraft to help Ukrainian forces fight Russia's offensive.

Britain has been one of Ukraine's closest allies since the start of the conflict, providing 2.3 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) of aid in 2022 and vowing to match or exceed that amount this year.

It has also given refuge to more than 100,000 Ukrainians and trained 10,000 Ukrainian troops.