The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Western official: Putin's future in power has become less certain

As the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches, some in Russia's elite fear the war will drag on

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 15:39

Updated: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 15:53
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) leader Leonid Slutsky at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia February 13, 2023. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL METZEL/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) leader Leonid Slutsky at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia February 13, 2023.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL METZEL/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin's future in power has become less certain in the aftermath of the country's invasion of Ukraine, a Western official said on Thursday, but it isn't possible to predict when any changes in the Kremlin may occur.

As the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches, some in Russia's elite fear the war will drag on, draining lives and resources, and Putin's hopes of burnishing his reputation in Russia have been dashed.

But he remains secure in power, according to five senior Russian sources.

The official said Putin had been in a much more settled political landscape a year ago, before he launched what Moscow calls a special operation in Ukraine, but that was now more uncertain.

Ukrainian servicemen rest on a road outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine February 11, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii) Ukrainian servicemen rest on a road outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine February 11, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii)

"People are talking about succession in a way that they weren't a year ago. But what there isn't, in a place like Russia, is a clear pathway to change," the Western official told reporters, on condition of anonymity.

Will Putin win Russia's 2024 election?

The official said that it was hard to see Putin losing Russia's presidential elections, due in 2024, if he stood.

But the official added that while they had believed at the time of a constitutional change in 2020 that Putin would stay in power until the 2030s, that now seemed less likely.

"At that point, my own assessment was that there was a political leadership that we would have for the next decade," the official said.

"I think it's much less certain now, but I'm not saying that any change is about to happen imminently," the official added, saying the timing of any change was "impossible to predict."



Tags Russia Vladimir Putin Kremlin Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
5

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by