George Santos may be considering running for a second term

Freshman Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has told several people he may seek reelection at the end of his term after previously suggesting he would not do so following a major scandal, CNN reported, citing Republican sources.

Santos has become a pariah in the US House of Representatives after telling numerous lies about his background, including that he is the descendant of Jewish Holocaust survivors.

“Let me be very clear, I’m not leaving, I’m not hiding and I am NOT backing down.” Rep. George Santos (R-NY)

“Let me be very clear, I’m not leaving, I’m not hiding and I am NOT backing down. I will continue to work for #NY03 and no amount of Twitter trolling will stop me,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who is facing a scandal over his resume and claims he made on the campaign trail, makes a gesture with his left hand as he casts his vote for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy from the House Chamber during a 10th round of voting for the new Speaker. (credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)

The Federal Election Commission asked Santos last week to announce whether he plans to run for office again in 2024 as he crossed a fundraising threshold and is therefore required to make a formal campaign declaration by March 14, according to the CNN report.

Santos was also accused earlier this month of sexually harassing a former aide.

Top Republicans move to build barriers to Santos' possible campaign

The report noted that several high-ranking Republicans are determined to make sure he doesn't win the GOP primary.

Top New York Republicans are contacting Santos' possible primary opponents and Republicans in Washington are telling members of their party that they will not let Santos become the nominee and hoping that potential criminal charges will discourage him from running for reelection, the report added.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation opened a probe into a potential scam in which Santos allegedly stole $3,000 that had been fundraised for a homeless Navy veteran’s cancer-stricken dog, The Jerusalem Post reported earlier this month.

Haley Cohen contributed to this report.