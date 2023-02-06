Rep. George Santos accused by former aide of sexual harassment

US Rep. George Santos, who is facing bipartisan criticism for repeatedly telling lies—including falsely claiming that he had Jewish ancestry—and fabricating most of his resume, was accused by former aide Derek Myers of sexual harassment and ethics violations in a letter to the House Committee on Ethics and in a tweet on Friday.

According to the letter, Myers was interviewed for and offered the positions of "legislative correspondence" and "staff assistant" by Santos on January 23.

Myers alleged that he was told his title would be "volunteer" until his paperwork was processed through the "payroll department" and that he performed various tasks under this title.

"Since this, I have learned that such volunteer work within a Congressional office without the correct procedures being followed is in violation of [sic] the House Ethics and I am requesting this serve as an official request for an investigation into the violation of allowing a volunteer to work in the workplace and offload work from paid staff members onto the volunteer with the promise of future employment," Myers wrote.

Sexual harassment allegations

On January 25, Santos allegedly asked Myers if he had a profile on the LGBTQ+ dating site Grindr and revealed that he had an account. Furthermore, while they were alone in Santos' office, he called Myers "buddy" and asked him to sit next to him on a small sofa before putting his hand on Myers' leg and saying, "Hey buddy, we're going to karaoke tonight. Would you like to go?" Myers declined and then Santos moved his hand down his leg into his inner thigh and touched his groin.

The letter alleged that Santos then looked at Myers, saying, "My husband is out of town tonight if you want to come over," and then told him his address. Myers quickly pushed his hand away, returned to discussing a work-related topic and then left Santos' office and returned to his desk.

These matters will not be litigated on social media or through news media. They are serious offenses and the evidence and facts will speak for themselves if the committee takes up the matter. This tweet is being made public in light of transparency. pic.twitter.com/oSs4F3xyqc — Derek Myers (@DerekMyers) February 3, 2023

The letter added that Myers was called into Santos' office on January 30 and asked about his background as a journalist, as well as other matters that Myers said "had already been disclosed in my conversations with hiring managers from the Congressman's office prior to my job offer."

Myers said the job offer was rescinded two days later.

Myers' account could not be corroborated, but a spokesperson for Rep. Susan Wild, ranking member of the House Ethics Committee, confirmed that her office had received the letter, according to The New York Times.

"I am requesting an investigation into the sexual harassment of [sic] Congress Santos, as well as his violation of House Ethics rules on volunteering in the workplace by having staff offload work onto the volunteer with the promise of employment," the letter concluded.