US helicopter raid in Syria kills top IS member, wounds four US troops

An Islamic State group leader was killed and four US troops wounded in a US helicopter raid on northeast Syria, the Defense Department said in a statement on Friday.

US soldiers injured in explosion

The statement said "an explosion on target resulted in four US servicemembers and one working dog wounded" on Thursday, adding that "the targeted ISIS senior leader, Hamza al-Homsi, was killed."

It did not elaborate on what Homsi's role was.

Soldiers attending the United States Army Air Assault School prepare to rappel from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, US, Feb 13, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/BRYAN WOOLSTON)

It said the raid was carried out with the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance led by Kurdish fighters that has waged a years-long campaign against IS in the north.

IS named a new top leader in December after its former chief killed himself during a raid in southern Syria.