A Russian frigate is in South Africa for a 10-day naval drill in the Indian Ocean. China will also be participating. This illustrates how China and Russia have made inroads in the “global south,” those countries that are not only in the southern part of the hemisphere but also are either those that were once colonies of European imperialism, or which are poorer and were considered “third world.”

In essence, it means states that are seen as victims or were once part of the non-aligned movement during the Cold War, and where Russia and China have made inroads because they pose as being “anti-imperialist” or helping poorer countries against the West.

CNN has noted the challenges the West has in uprooting the Russians in places like South Africa. “It is participating in a 10-day naval exercise in the Indian Ocean alongside South African and Chinese warships, war games that South Africa says have long been planned. But the timing of the exercises has Western diplomats privately incensed and publicly critical, and they risk an embarrassing backlash for the government in Pretoria.”

“The timing of these exercises is particularly unfortunate and will focus the world’s attention on South Africa during the anniversary of the war. I don’t think Western nations are going to let this one slide,” Steven Gruzd, head of the African Governance and Diplomacy Program at the South African Institute of International Affairs, was quoted as saying in the CNN piece.

This is important because the quiet support for Russia among many countries in Africa and Asia is part of a wider trend.

Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov is seen in the Atlantic Ocean en route to Durban where it is scheduled to do naval exercises with the South African and Chinese navies, in Cape Town, South Africa, February 15, 2023. (credit: Nic Bothma/Reuters)

Russia, China gaining support against the US in the global south to upend the New World Order

Russia is openly saying it wants to reduce US hegemony, basically upending decades of US global power that began with the end of the Cold War. In short, this is about getting rid of the “New World Order.” China and Russia agree, and they have many friends like Iran, that want to see the “unipolar” world of US power, upended. To challenge the US their goal isn’t to partner with other Western countries, but rather to partner with those countries who are openly against the US.

Today Russia and China have discarded the old policies of the 1990s and early 2000s where they tended to pretend they wanted decent ties with the US. Former Chinese leaders wanted to “bide time” and wait. Russia once did a “reset” with the US. Iran once did a “deal” back in 2015.

Now everything is different. Russia decided to invade Ukraine last year because it sensed the world was shifting, it senses a decline in the West’s power. Russia has been surprised that the West came together to back Ukraine and it is surprised to see tanks and weapons flowing toward Kyiv. But Russia has other friends and it believes the long-term trend will mean Western decline.

How Russia gets its support is that it rests on its laurels from the 1960s when it posed as being anti-imperialist. In a UN vote in October about Russia’s illegal annexation of parts of Ukraine, many countries in Africa abstained. Although Russia doesn’t get a lot of support, its goal is to get abstentions. This is part of the old UN old boys club of countries that generally support each other. They have also worked together to put dictators on forums like the UN Human Rights Council.

The goal here is that a group of countries in the global south quietly look out for each other. They do this under various guises, such as claiming they care about state sovereignty and things like that. But if they cared about these values then they would back Ukraine. Instead, they have generally not been sympathetic to Ukraine.

South Africa and Algeria, for instance, are two countries that abstained from the October vote condemning Russia. They are also blamed for being hostile to Israel having observer status at the African Union. Israel’s delegation was expelled from the African Union conference hall over the weekend. While this isn’t directly linked to the backing of Russia, it’s part of the wider paradigm.

Russia has inroads in Africa, but it doesn’t have all the countries under its influence. Some side with the West. Latin America also generally sided with the West at the UN regarding the invasion of Ukraine. However, Russia has more success in Asia, among Central Asian countries and Southeast Asian countries.

What this illustrates is that despite all this talk about sovereign countries, some of these countries didn’t mind seeing Ukraine brutally invaded. Now the US has accused Russia of crimes against humanity. However, it appears that human rights forums and other UN forums have often been hijacked by Russia and China and this makes it harder for countries to have a consensus on basic issues, such as the invasion of Ukraine is illegal and wrong, and the annexation of territory is unacceptable. This also holds up a mirror to these forums that have often condemned Israel for “occupation” and “annexation” while when it comes to Russia a different logic appears to apply. As such human rights, women’s rights, and even global health and other issues, are heavily politicized. That is why Taiwan faces an uphill battle in many forums, because of China’s influence.

In general, China and Russia, as well as Iran, were busy increasing their influence in places like Africa over the last two decades, as Western countries appeared to be reducing their role. This goes along with the perception that the US was going to reduce its role in the Middle East.

Activists holds posters during a protest outside the Russian Consulate in Cape Town against the scheduled navy drills in Durban between South Africa, Russia and China, in Cape Town, South Africa, February 17, 2023. (credit: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS)

South Africa's place among democracies

When there is a vacuum, the authoritarians rush in. However, in the case of South Africa, the symbolism is even more problematic. South Africa is a democracy and its transition to democracy in the 1990s was important. It came amid the end of the Cold War and a worldwide trend of democratization. However, the legacy of Moscow’s backing of anti-colonial movements in southern Africa looms larger than the importance of democracies working together on issues like Ukraine.

India also has a similar historical reason for hedging on Russia. India was part of the non-aligned movement and watched as the US and other Western countries appeared to back and arm Pakistan, which was a military dictatorship at the time. India has reasons to be hedging. Nevertheless, India is moving closer to the West and it is concerned about China’s rise. The fact, China may have used balloons to spy on India clearly will increase tensions as well.

The uphill struggle to get countries like South Africa to join with other democracies in standing with Ukraine is clear. The naval diplomacy that China and Russia are doing, along with Iran, is clear. They continue to have influence in the global south and it will be difficult for the US and its friends to redeem the negative perceptions that some parts of the world feel toward the West. This is either because they see the West as unreliable or because of a legacy of colonialism and the Cold War.

For Israel, this is an issue as well because it is close to the West and has sometimes faced hostility in some of these global south forums, even though Israel itself has many good reasons to be close friends with countries that were part of the non-aligned movement or are in the global south.