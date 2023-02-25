The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russia's Medvedev suggests 'pushing Poland's borders' as next phase of Ukraine war

In a Telegram post, Russia's former President advocated for the invasion of Russian borders, if it was necessary for a victory against Ukraine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 25, 2023 02:51
Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia, January 25, 2022. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/YULIA ZYRYANOVA/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia, January 25, 2022.
Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, and former Russian President, Dmitry Medvedev has suggested pushing against Polish borders.

In a Telegram post, Medvedev said that Russia’s military attack on Ukraine must succeed even if it meant violating Poland.  

In 2022, Medvedev predicted that Poland would be repartitioned. It is unclear if this is a part of a premeditated military strategy. 

Poland has recently accepted the European Union’s 10th sanction package against Russia.

The Telegram post

Medvedev's post also celebrated the military for "destroying the roots of neo-Nazism and protecting peace and justice."

A view of a vehicle next to a fence built by Polish soldiers on the border between Poland and Belarus near the village of Nomiki, Poland August 26, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL) A view of a vehicle next to a fence built by Polish soldiers on the border between Poland and Belarus near the village of Nomiki, Poland August 26, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)

He also made predictions for the future of the invasion. Notably, he insisted there would be a new Helsinki Pact to agree where Europe would agree and acknowledge Russia's new borders.

He claimed that civilians that recognized Russia's victory would likely be executed by their leaders, who would be unwilling to recognize Russia's success.

Medvedev has developed a reputation for unconventional diplomatic relations. Notably, the former President has publicly stated that the Japanese Prime Minister should ritually disembowel himself. The comments were made in response to the Japanese Prime Minister condemning the potential use of Nuclear bombs in Ukraine.

The staunch Nationalist has also advocated for blocking the return of Russian citizens who are openly against the invasion of Ukraine. 

 



