The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

16 US reps call for disbanding the Commission of Inquiry into Israel

As well as the disbanding of of the Commission of Inquiry, the representatives called for the dismissal of Francesca Albanese.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: MARCH 1, 2023 20:55
Congresswoman Ann Wagner speaks to the House of Representatives, October 2019 (photo credit: screenshot)
Congresswoman Ann Wagner speaks to the House of Representatives, October 2019
(photo credit: screenshot)

WASHINGTON – A bipartisan group of 16 lawmakers, led by Representatives Brad Schneider (IL-10) and Ann Wagner (MO-02) sent a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, urging the dismissal of Francesca Albanese and the disbanding of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) into Israel.

“We are writing to bring to your attention the recent anti-Israel public positions taken by Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territories occupied since 1967, as well as other remarks she has made, that patently demonstrate her strong bias against Israel,” they wrote. “These comments provide further proof of the deep-seated prejudice inherent to the United Nations’ approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” the letter reads.

They called for relieving Ms. Albanese of all official duties, helping disband the Commission of Inquiry (COI) into Israel, “and work towards ameliorating the deep-seated antisemitic and anti-Israel bias at the United Nations.”

They wrote that on Friday, February 10, a Palestinian terrorist attacked a group of Israeli civilians at a bus station with his vehicle and murdered three, including a pair of young brothers only six and eight years old.

“Ms. Albanese has conspicuously refused to condemn the attack, instead offering only one-sided condemnation of Israel,” the letter reads.

Congressman Brad Schneider (credit: US CONGRESS/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Congressman Brad Schneider (credit: US CONGRESS/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Albanese praised Barcelona's antisemitic mayor

The lawmakers went on to note that a day prior to the attack, from her verified Twitter account, “Albanese praised the mayor of Barcelona, who accused Israel of apartheid and severed Barcelona’s ‘sister city’ relationship with Tel Aviv.”

“Ms. Albanese has repeatedly refused to condemn terrorist attacks against Israelis while continuing her condemnations of Israel,” they continued. “For an official tasked with serving as an independent, neutral, and expert voice on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, her inexcusable silence against terrorism targeting Israelis and her outrageous and prejudicial remarks clearly reflect the irredeemable bias of her mandate.”

They added that Ms. Albanese’s comments come on the heels of last year’s antisemitic remarks by COI Commissioner Miloon Kothari, which were broadly condemned and resulted in a formal apology. “The COI is an unprecedented, open-ended, and unfairly slanted investigation, which completely ignores the role of terrorist groups such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. From its inception in 2021, this commission has been a clear attempt by the United Nations Human Rights Council to target Israel.”

“Ms. Albanese’s more recent comments only reaffirm and strengthens our assessment that the UN system is riven with bias. Her biased behaviors should have no place at the United Nations, and clearly demonstrate the lack of impartiality,” the letter reads.

“We strongly urge you to call for severing all ties with Ms. Albanese, help disband the Commission of Inquiry into Israel, and recommit to a United Nations system free from antisemitic and anti-Israel bias,” they continued. “We hope that you will instead work to bring Israelis and Palestinians together to ensure security, peace, and prosperity for all, and request a detailed accounting of what you are doing to tackle the antisemitism and anti-Israel bias endemic in the UN system.”



Tags Israel United Nations United States Anti-Israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
3

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
4

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
5

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by