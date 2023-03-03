The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel tells top US general it sees need to cooperate against Iran

US Army General Mark Milley's trip comes amid Iranian nuclear advances and spiraling violence in the West Bank.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 3, 2023 18:54
US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley looks on as he attends a news conference with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (not pictured), on the day of the NATO defence ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 14, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON)
US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley looks on as he attends a news conference with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (not pictured), on the day of the NATO defence ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 14, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON)

Israel hosted the top US military officer, Army General Mark Milley, on Friday for discussions that it said included the need for cooperation on denying Iran nuclear weaponry.

Milley made the previously unannounced visit ahead of a trip to Israel by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that will also include neighboring Egypt and Jordan - US-aligned Arab states that have influence on Israeli-Palestinian affairs.

“Ongoing cooperation is required in order to prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

"Ongoing cooperation is required in order to prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's office quoted him as telling Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Milley made no public remarks in Israel. His spokesperson said Milley discussed regional security issues and "coordination to defend against threats posed by Iran" in his talks with Chief of the Israeli General Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi.

Milley's trip comes amid Iranian nuclear advancement, West Bank violence

Amid its long-stalled negotiations with world powers on renewing a 2015 nuclear deal, Western powers say Iran has made advances with technologies that could potentially yield it a bomb. Tehran denies having any such plan.

Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi at the Police headquarters in Jerusalem on January 27, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi at the Police headquarters in Jerusalem on January 27, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

In January, the United States and Israel held what one US official described as the allies' most significant joint military exercise to date, involving thousands of forces, a dozen ships and 142 aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombers.

Milley's trip also comes amid spiraling violence in the West Bank, with stepped-up Israeli military raids following a spate of Palestinian attacks. Fears of escalation ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover festival have prompted the United States, Jordan and Egypt to appeal for calm.

At least 62 Palestinians, including gunmen and civilians, have been killed since the start of 2023, the Palestinian health ministry said. Thirteen Israelis and a Ukrainian tourist died in Palestinian attacks in the same period, according to official Israeli figures.



Tags Iran United States iran nuclear israel us US Israel US military US Army
