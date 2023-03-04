New York Israeli consulate worker indicted for attempted murder

A 24-year-old Israeli citizen who works at the Israeli consulate in New York has been accused of attempting to murder a 42-year-old man outside a nightclub in Manhattan, New York City, according to a Friday report in the British publication Daily Mail.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with a brain hemorrhage and multiple cuts.

According to the indictment, the suspect attacked the man on February 26 with a glass jug outside the "Gospel" club in Soho, Manhattan.

An attack with a glass jug

The man is accused of hitting the man on the head, causing him to fall, and then proceeded to hit him six more times. The Israeli stopped in the seventh strike, after the pitcher apparently shattered.

According to the charge, the Israeli used the same jug before the incident in order to break the window of the taxi he was traveling in.

A NYPD car (illustrative) (credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

According to the indictment, there is evidence from credit card charges that the suspect was at the nightclub that evening.

Additionally, the circumstances of the attack and the question if the two met inside the club before the incident have not yet been clarified.