Deputy FMs of Turkey, Syria, Iran, Russia to meet next week - Cavusoglu

The deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran are meeting in Moscow next week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, ahead of planned talks between foreign ministers later.

Cavusoglu said his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian wanted to join the talks between Turkey, Syria and Russia, and Turkey happily agreed.

"Astana is the only surviving format (to address) Syria anyway. Now we are planning a meeting between the four foreign ministers," Cavusoglu told a joint news conference with Amirabdollahian.

Preparations for a four-way meeting

"Russia offered to host a preliminary meeting for the preparations of this four-way meeting. This meeting will be held at the level of deputy ministers next week in Moscow."

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in Ankara, Turkey June 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN)

Moscow is supporting a rapprochement between Damascus and Ankara, hosting talks between their defense ministers in December and aiming for meetings between the foreign ministers and eventually presidents.