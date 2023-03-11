The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Tunisian president says he wants ambassador in Syria

Tunisia reinstated a limited diplomatic mission to Syria in 2017, in part to help track more than 3,000 Tunisian militants fighting in Syria.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 11, 2023 02:05

Updated: MARCH 11, 2023 02:06
Tunisia's President Kais Saied gives a speech at the government's swearing-in ceremony at the Carthage Palace outside the capital Tunis, Tunisia February 27, 2020 (photo credit: FETHI BELAID/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Tunisia's President Kais Saied gives a speech at the government's swearing-in ceremony at the Carthage Palace outside the capital Tunis, Tunisia February 27, 2020
(photo credit: FETHI BELAID/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Friday he wants to see Tunisia and Syria appoint ambassadors to their countries, the latest sign that full restoration of diplomatic relations with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government could be imminent.

"A decision must be taken on this issue.", Saied told foreign minister Nabil Ammar during a meeting, according to a video posted on Facebook by the president's office.

Tunisia cut off diplomatic relations with Syria nearly a decade ago to protest Assad's brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations in 2011 that developed into civil war in which hundreds of thousands of civilians have been killed and millions sent fleeing.

Since Saied took control of almost all powers in July 2021 in what his political opponents have described as a coup, Tunisia has sent signals it was open to changing its diplomatic stance with Syria.

Relations to Syria in recent years

Tunisia reinstituted a limited diplomatic mission to Syria in 2017, in part to help track more than 3,000 Tunisian militants fighting in Syria.

Presidential candidate Kais Saied speaks during an interview with Reuters, as the country awaits the official results of the presidential election, in Tunis, Tunisia, September 17, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/MUHAMMAD HAMED/FILE PHOTO)Presidential candidate Kais Saied speaks during an interview with Reuters, as the country awaits the official results of the presidential election, in Tunis, Tunisia, September 17, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/MUHAMMAD HAMED/FILE PHOTO)

Tunisia reinforced last month its diplomatic mission in Damascus with a diplomat, but with the president announcing that a decision must be taken, it is widely expected that the foreign ministry will name an ambassador in Damascus soon.

Assad is seeking political advantage from the earthquakes last month that struck Syria and Turkey, pressing for foreign aid to be delivered through his territory as he aims to chip away at his international isolation, political analysts said.

Tunisia sent aid planes to Syria, including rescue and civil protection teams, which arrived at Aleppo airport under the control of Assad's government.



