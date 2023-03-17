The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Erdogan gives Turkey's blessing to Finland's NATO bid

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied last year to join NATO but faced unexpected objections from Turkey

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 17, 2023 18:02

Updated: MARCH 17, 2023 18:03
A general view as the Hungarian parliament starts debating the ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO membership in Budapest, Hungary, March 1, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO)
A general view as the Hungarian parliament starts debating the ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO membership in Budapest, Hungary, March 1, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO)

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey's parliament will begin ratifying Finland's NATO bid, but not that of Sweden, removing the biggest remaining hurdle to enlarging the Western defense alliance as war continues to rage in Ukraine.

Speaking in Ankara alongside Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto, Erdogan said Helsinki won Turkey's blessing after taking concrete steps to keep its promises to crack down on what Ankara sees as terrorists and to free up defense exports.

Ankara will continue discussions with Stockholm on terrorism-related issues and its NATO membership bid would depend directly on measures taken, he added.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022. (credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022. (credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS)

The parliaments of all 30 NATO members must ratify newcomers. Finland would represent the first enlargement since North Macedonia joined the trans-Atlantic pact in 2020.

"We have decided to initiate the ratification of Finland's accession process to NATO in our parliament," Erdogan told reporters after meeting with Niinisto, adding he hoped parliament would endorse the bid before May 14 elections.

Niinisto said he welcomed the decision and called it "very important" for Finland, which shares a long and remote border with Russia. He added it was important that neighbor Sweden also joined the alliance.

Unexpected objections from Turkey

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied last year to join NATO but faced unexpected objections from Turkey, which joined in 1952.

Ankara says Stockholm harbors members of what Turkey calls terrorist groups, particularly the Kurdish militant group PKK, a charge Sweden denies.

Apart from Hungary, whose ruling party has said it backs the two Nordic bids but has delayed steps, Turkey is the only NATO member not yet to have given Finland and Sweden its green light.

Sweden, Finland and Turkey agreed a deal last year aimed at addressing Turkish concerns.

Ankara suspended talks in January after a far-right politician burned a copy of the Muslim holy book, the Koran, in Stockholm, but lower level talks resumed in Brussels last week.

Amid simmering tensions with Sweden, Erdogan signaled in January that Turkey could endorse Helsinki ahead of Stockholm. Washington and other NATO members had hoped the two Nordic countries would join the alliance at a NATO summit set for July 11 in Vilnius.

Erdogan's blessing comes nearly a year after he shocked members with a threat to veto the bids, and two months before elections that are seen as the most consequential vote in Turkey's history.

Turkey's parliament is expected to ratify Finland before it closes in mid-April ahead of the parliamentary and presidential votes scheduled for May 14.

The expected approval of one of the two Nordic bidders could be welcomed by Western diplomats and investors.

"Investors would like to see a Turkish pivot back towards closer relations with its traditional Western allies," said Blaise Antin, head of EM sovereign research at asset manager TCW in Los Angeles.

"Headlines about vetoing NATO enlargement or helping Russia evade sanctions are unnerving to Turkey's traditional economic and investment partners in the United States and Europe, he said.



