Russia opens criminal case against ICC judges, prosecutor over Putin arrest warrant

The committee, responsible for investigating serious crimes, said there were no grounds for criminal liability on Putin's part.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 20, 2023 14:05
An exterior view of the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Netherlands, March 31, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)
An exterior view of the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Netherlands, March 31, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)

Russia's Investigative Committee said on Monday that it had opened a criminal case against the International Criminal Court prosecutor and judges who on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges.

The committee, responsible for investigating serious crimes, said there were no grounds for criminal liability on Putin's part, and heads of state enjoyed absolute immunity from the jurisdiction of foreign states.

The ICC prosecutor's actions showed signs of being crimes under Russian law, the committee said - knowingly accusing an innocent person of a crime, and "preparing an attack on a representative of a foreign state enjoying international protection, in order to complicate international relations."

A symbolic gesture

The Russian action is a symbolic gesture of defiance in response to the warrant issued against Putin on Friday, which accused him and his children's commissioner of the war crime of deporting children from Ukraine to Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023. (credit: Sputnik/Vladimir Gerdo/Pool via REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023. (credit: Sputnik/Vladimir Gerdo/Pool via REUTERS)

The Kremlin has called the move outrageous but legally void, as Russia is not a signatory to the treaty that created the ICC.

 



