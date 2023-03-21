The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Blinken, Moroccan FM, discusses "regional peace and security"

According to the State Department, "they discussed shared concerns over continuing violence in Israel and the West Bank and ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions."

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: MARCH 21, 2023 18:32

Updated: MARCH 21, 2023 19:13
Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, waits outside the Kedma Hotel, the location of "The Negev Summit," attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the Foreign Ministers of Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt in Sde Boker, Israel, March 28, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, waits outside the Kedma Hotel, the location of "The Negev Summit," attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the Foreign Ministers of Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt in Sde Boker, Israel, March 28, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita met on Monday and discussed “efforts to advance regional peace and security, reflecting Morocco’s stabilizing role on a range of challenges in the Middle East and Africa.”

“They discussed shared concerns over continuing violence in Israel and the West Bank and ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions,” US State Department principal deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said in a statement.

“The secretary expressed his appreciation for King Mohammed VI’s leadership and longstanding contribution to promoting stability and regional peace, including his efforts to promote a secure and prosperous future for Israelis and Palestinians,” the statement said.

Other issues discussed

At the start of the meeting, Blinken said he would like to “point out the leadership that Morocco has shown working on normalization with Israel and in areas of profound importance to the world, including on climate change and on renewable energy, where Morocco’s been a real leader.”

The two also discussed a wide range of regional issues, the State Department said.

Tel Aviv University celebrates first anniversary of the signing of the tripartite agreement between Israel, Morocco and the United States (credit: TAU SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE) Tel Aviv University celebrates first anniversary of the signing of the tripartite agreement between Israel, Morocco and the United States (credit: TAU SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

“The secretary and foreign minister discussed Russia’s war in Ukraine, support for elections in Libya, and instability in the Sahel,” it said. “The secretary and the foreign minister affirmed their full support for United Nations Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General Staffan de Mistura in advancing an enduring and dignified political solution to the Western Sahara conflict. The secretary noted the United States continues to view Morocco’s Autonomy Plan as serious, credible and realistic, and one potential approach to meet the aspirations of the people of Western Sahara.”



