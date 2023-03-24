The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Top US General: 'Multiple options' exist if Iran decides to build a bomb

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told a House panel that “from a time of Iranian decision,” the Islamic Republic could produce fissile material for a nuclear weapon in less than two weeks.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: MARCH 24, 2023 04:51
US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley looks on as he attends a news conference with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (not pictured), on the day of the NATO defence ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 14, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON)
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON)

WASHINGTON - General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Thursday that “from a time of Iranian decision,” the Islamic Republic could produce fissile material for a nuclear weapon in less than two weeks, and it would only take “several more months” to produce an actual nuclear weapon.

Testifying at the House Appropriations Committee to discuss the Pentagon budget request for 2024 alongside Secretary Lloyd Austin, General Milley said that Iran threatens to push the Middle East into regional instability by continuing its support to terrorists and proxy forces.

“But the United States remains committed as a matter of policy that Iran will not have a fielded nuclear weapon,” he told the House panel. He went on to say that the US military has developed “multiple options for our national leadership to consider if or when Iran ever decides to develop an actual nuclear weapon.”

Earlier this month

Israel hosted the top US General earlier this month for discussions that it said included the need for cooperation on denying Iran nuclear weaponry.

"Ongoing cooperation is required in order to prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's office quoted him as telling Milley.

US DEFENSE SECRETARY Lloyd Austin (center) and military brass, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley (left) are questioned in Congress last week on the withdrawal from Afghanistan. (credit: REUTERS) US DEFENSE SECRETARY Lloyd Austin (center) and military brass, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley (left) are questioned in Congress last week on the withdrawal from Afghanistan. (credit: REUTERS)

Milley’s remarks comes a month after Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said at a House hearing that Iran could make enough fissile for one nuclear bomb in "about 12 days," down from the estimated one year it would have taken while the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was in effect.

"Because Iran's nuclear progress since we left the JCPOA has been remarkable,” he said. “Back in 2018, when the previous administration decided to leave the JCPOA it would have taken Iran about 12 months to produce one bomb's worth of fissile material. Now it would take about 12 days," Kahl, the third-ranking Defense Department official, told lawmakers.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Iran Nuclear Lloyd Austin JCPOA
