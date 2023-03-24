The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ukraine-Russia War: Kyiv prepares to launch counteroffensive

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that after months of being on the defensive, Ukraine will start a counterattack against Russian forces.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 24, 2023 07:13
A Ukrainian serviceman reacts during a firing towards Russian positions, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the front line city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine February 25, 2023. (photo credit: RADIO FREE EUROPE/RADIO LIBERTY/SERHII NUZHNENKO VIA REUTERS)
A Ukrainian serviceman reacts during a firing towards Russian positions, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the front line city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine February 25, 2023.
(photo credit: RADIO FREE EUROPE/RADIO LIBERTY/SERHII NUZHNENKO VIA REUTERS)

Ukrainian troops, on the defensive for months, will soon counterattack as Russia's offensive looks to be faltering, a commander said, but President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that without a faster supply of arms the war could last years.

 

FIGHTING

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the southern region of Kherson, where he inspected infrastructure and promised to rebuild following Russia's invasion.
  • British military intelligence said Russia had partially regained control over the approaches to the eastern Ukrainian town of Kreminna, after its troops were pushed back from the region earlier this year.
  • Russian forces have left the town of Nova Kakhovka in southern Kherson region, Ukraine's military said, but a Russian-installed official in the region denied the troops had left.
  • Reuters could not immediately verify battlefield reports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attend a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Russia January 15, 2020. (credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attend a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Russia January 15, 2020. (credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

DIPLOMACY

  • European Union leaders held talks with UN chief Antonio Guterres on global food security and sanctions against Russia, and also endorsed a plan to supply more artillery shells to Kyiv.
  • EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would work to find some 16,200 Ukrainian children deported to Russia. Calling it a reminder of "the darkest times in our history," she said only 300 have been returned so far.
  • Any attempt to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for the Kremlin chief would amount to a declaration of war against Russia, his ally Dmitry Medvedev said. Hungary would not arrest Putin if he entered the country, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said.
  • Slovakia has handed over the first four MiG-29 jets it has pledged to Ukraine, with the rest to be delivered in coming weeks.


