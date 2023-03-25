Ukraine's top soldier says situation in embattled Bakhmut is stabilizing

Ukrainian forces have managed to blunt Russia's offensive in and around the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut, where the situation is stabilizing, commander-in-chief General Valery Zaluzhniy said on Saturday.

Separately, Britain's defense ministry said the months-long Russian assault on the city had stalled, mainly as a result of heavy troop losses.

Bakhmut is a major Russian target as it bids to fully capture Ukraine's industrialized Donbas region. At one point Russian commanders expressed confidence the city would fall soon but such claims have tailed off amid heavy fighting.

"The Bakhmut direction is the most difficult. Thanks to the titanic efforts of the defense forces, the situation is being stabilized," Zaluzhniy said in a post on Telegram after a conversation with British counterpart Tony Radakin.

Russian attacks in and around Bakhmut have dropped to fewer than 20 a day compared to 30 or more in recent days, the Novoe Vremia online news outlet cited Ukrainian military spokesperson Serhiy Cherevaty as saying.

Anti-aircraft unit serviceman of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, call sign ''Chub'', 34, emerges from a storage basement with a portable anti-aircraft missile system amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Soledar north of Bakhmut, Ukraine, March 23, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA)

Pro-Moscow forces are also attacking positions further south at Avdiivka on the outskirts of the Russian-held city of Donetsk, as well as further north, at Svatove.

British defense ministry says Russia to adopt defensive approach

The British defense ministry, in a daily update, said Russia most likely wanted to stabilize its front lines and would adopt a more defensive operational stance.

The general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said in a Facebook post that Russian attacks in and around Avdiivka had been repelled on Saturday, but gave few details.