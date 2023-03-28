The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Could missile tests by N. Korea, Russia influence Iran’s plans? - Analysis

With Iran’s recent decision to patch up relations with Saudi Arabia via a deal brokered by China, it’s plausible it may soon be ramping up its nuclear and missile programs.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MARCH 28, 2023 17:01
General view during the test firing of what state media report is a North Korean "new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on March 24, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (photo credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS)
General view during the test firing of what state media report is a North Korean "new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on March 24, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
(photo credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS)

Russia and North Korea continue to carry out missile tests, including a North Korean test with two short-range ballistic missiles and a Russian test of an anti-ship missile. These tests are symbolic saber-rattling by two countries both seeking to challenge the US and its partners. The potential consequences extend not only into Asia but also to the Middle East.

Iran, which has developed ballistic missiles for years, is often involved in these types of tests. It also provides Russia with armed drones and is expected to look for a way to aid Iran’s military programs in the future. Simultaneously, North Korea has been linked to Iran’s missile programs in the past: A 2021 UN report indicated that the two resumed missile cooperation.

South Korea’s military said that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Monday: “Our military detected two short-range ballistic missiles fired from around Junghwa area in North Hwanghae province from 07:47 am (2247 GMT) towards the East Sea,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

At the same time, Russia said it had test-fired an anti-ship missile in the Sea of Japan: “In the waters of the Sea of Japan, missile ships of the Pacific Fleet fired Moskit cruise missiles at a mock enemy sea target,” the Russian defense ministry stated. “The target, located at a distance of about 100 km. (62.14 miles), was successfully hit by a direct hit from two Moskit cruise missiles.” The Moskit missile is also called the SS-N-22.

What could the simultaneous missiles mean?

Although there is no direct line drawn that can say for certain that Russia and North Korea coordinated these tests, the fact that they occurred in the same region and in proximity to one another and that both of them affect US partners such as Japan and South Korea, points to an increased pattern by North Korea and Russia to project their strength their missile tests.

A North Korean ballistic missile (credit: Wikimedia Commons) A North Korean ballistic missile (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

As well, both are involved in nuclear threats to their neighbors. Russia has been talking up nuclear threats by claiming it may station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. On March 19 according to CBS, “North Korea described its latest ballistic missile launch as a simulated nuclear attack on South Korea as leader Kim Jong Un called for his nuclear forces to sharpen their war readiness in the face of his rival’s expanding military exercises with the United States.”

These kinds of missile and nuclear threats are directly linked to Iran’s behavior in the Middle East. Iran as well uses nuclear threats to try to get concessions from others and it uses missiles to threaten the region.

With Iran’s recent decision to patch up relations with Saudi Arabia via a deal brokered by China, it’s plausible it may soon be ramping up its nuclear and missile programs. It will likely get a seal of approval from countries like North Korea and Russia, who are using the same kind of missile-nuclear tests and blackmail to their benefit.



Tags Iran United States Russia north korea Japan russia iran South Korea
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
4

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
5

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by