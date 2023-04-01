The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Senior Chinese official investigated for 'serious violations' of law

The investigation of a senior official for suspected serious violations of the law followed a recent anti-corruption investigation of Chinese soccer.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 1, 2023 10:53
An athlete holds the official ball for the 2008 Beijing Olympics football match during its launching ceremony in Beijing January 26, 2008. (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
An athlete holds the official ball for the 2008 Beijing Olympics football match during its launching ceremony in Beijing January 26, 2008.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Chinese official Du Zhaocai, the deputy director of the General Administration of Sport, has been placed under investigation for suspected serious violations of the law, the country's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said on Saturday.

The 63-year-old Du, who is also the vice-president of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), was a council member of soccer's world governing body, FIFA, from 2019-2023.

No details about the investigation

An official statement said Du was suspected of "serious violations of discipline and law". It did not provide further details about the investigation or the suspected violations.

The General Administration of Sport did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, two top CFA officials - disciplinary committee director Wang Xiaoping and competition department head Huang Song - were both placed under investigation for suspected serious violations of the law.

Cai Zhenhua, deputy director of China's General Administration of Sport and president of the Chinese Football Association (L) and German Football Association (DFB) President Reinhard Grindel pose following a signing ceremony in Berlin, Germany, November 25, 2016. (credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS) Cai Zhenhua, deputy director of China's General Administration of Sport and president of the Chinese Football Association (L) and German Football Association (DFB) President Reinhard Grindel pose following a signing ceremony in Berlin, Germany, November 25, 2016. (credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)

The probe followed a recent anti-corruption investigation of Chinese soccer.

Former national team coach and ex-Everton midfielder Li Tie, CFA chairman Chen Xuyuan and two former CFA officials were also placed under investigation earlier this year.



Tags sports soccer China FIFA corruption
