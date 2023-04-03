Woman detained in connection to Russian military blogger bombing death

A suspect was arrested on Monday in connection to the Sunday St. Petersburg bombing death of popular Russian military blogger known as Vladlen Tatarsky, according to the Investigative Committee of Russia.

Daria Trepova was named by the Russian law enforcement body as one of the suspects in relation to the detonation of an explosive device in a cafe in which thirty other people were reportedly injured.

Tatarsky was an alias of Maxim Fomin, and according to Reuters was one of the most prominent pro-invasion Russian bloggers with 560,000 followers on Telegram.

String of bombings target Russian personalities

The blogger's death came following the August car bombing that killed Darya Dugina. Dugina was the daughter of ultra-nationalist political philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia has accused Ukrainian secret services of conducting the attack.

Investigators work at the site of a suspected car bomb attack that killed Darya Dugina, daughter of ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin, in the Moscow region, Russia August 21, 2022, in this still image taken from video. (credit: Investigative Committee of Russia/Handout via REUTERS)

In another bombing attack in Russian occupied Melitopol on Monday morning, a former town administrator accused of collaboration with Russian forces was injured, according to the Melitopol administration Telegram channel.

Maxim Zubarev is the ex-head of the town of Akimovka. Ukrainian media describes him as a collaborator with the Russian occupation.

Ukrainian partisans have been active in the city. On March 23 injuring a police officer with an improvised explosive device.