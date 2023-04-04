The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Putin and Lukashenko to meet in Moscow on April 5-6 - Kremlin

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 4, 2023 16:26
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting in Russia last month. Lukashenko has said Armenia can’t avoid Russia bringing it into an axis with Belarus. (photo credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting in Russia last month. Lukashenko has said Armenia can’t avoid Russia bringing it into an axis with Belarus.
(photo credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko will travel to Moscow on Wednesday for two days of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week the two leaders would discuss Lukashenko's call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine at an upcoming face-to-face meeting.

Putin and Lukashenko will hold talks on "topical bilateral and international issues" on April 5, before a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State on April 6, the Kremlin said in an announcement published on Tuesday.

Russian and Belarusian relations

Russia and Belarus are formally part of a Union State, a borderless union and alliance between the two ex-Soviet countries, though long-standing plans for closer integration of their economies have repeatedly stalled.

Moscow is Belarus' key political and financial backer, while Lukashenko allowed Putin to use Belarus' territory as a launchpad for Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/VLADIMIR ASTAPKOVICH/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/VLADIMIR ASTAPKOVICH/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

Last month Putin said Russia would deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Russia was boosting Belarus' nuclear capabilities in response to Finland joining the NATO military alliance.



